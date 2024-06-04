Around Wyoming, Tuesday, June 4

A Gillette family is celebrating their son’s new heart after 187 days of waiting. The Gillette News Record reports Jelanee is the 18-month-old son of Sara and Valerie Bahige. His name means “strength” in Swahili. After a lot of struggles including an enlarged and malfunctioning heart, breathing problems, and other related complications, Jelanee is leaving the hospital to embark on a new life. His parents hope to eventually meet the family of the child whose heart now beats in Jelanee’s chest.

Nine soldiers who served at Fort Caspar in the 1800s now have a gravestone to call their own. Oil City News reports the museum did extensive research to learn who had died there, then, they had headstones made for the members of the 11th Kansas Cavalry and dedicated them last weekend. The museum hopes to add more in the coming years and will eventually have 62 total and a walking path through them.

Grand Teton National Park’s most famous resident has a new documentary about her. Buckrail reports “Grizzly 399: Queen of the Tetons” is part of PBS’ “Nature” series. It focuses on the sow and her litter of four cubs in 2020 and her status as an ambassador of the park.