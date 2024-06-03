© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, June 3

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published June 3, 2024 at 12:02 PM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on June 2, 1890, the Douglas city council specified lawns could only be watered between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. We don’t know why, but it could have to do with conserving water. On June 2, 1931, Amelia Earhart arrived in Cheyenne in an autogiro, an experimental aircraft and forerunner of the helicopter. The Laramie Republican-Boomerang’s front-page report described her as “a petite tousle-haired sky goddess in a weird windmill ship.” On June 2, 1939, the Guernsey State Park Museum opened. On June 4, 1904, a meteor was observed over Cheyenne in the early morning hours. A sulfurous odor was noticeable an hour later. On June 5, 1889, the first Wyoming appointee was named to West Point. On June 6, 1948, President Harry Truman delivered a speech from the porch of the governor’s mansion in Cheyenne. On June 7, 1949, Elisa Smith was certified as the nation’s first female brand inspector at the 77th annual Wyoming Stock Grower’s Convention. On June 8, 1887, the City of Douglas was incorporated.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
