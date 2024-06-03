Around Wyoming, Monday, June 3

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on June 2, 1890, the Douglas city council specified lawns could only be watered between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. We don’t know why, but it could have to do with conserving water. On June 2, 1931, Amelia Earhart arrived in Cheyenne in an autogiro, an experimental aircraft and forerunner of the helicopter. The Laramie Republican-Boomerang’s front-page report described her as “a petite tousle-haired sky goddess in a weird windmill ship.” On June 2, 1939, the Guernsey State Park Museum opened. On June 4, 1904, a meteor was observed over Cheyenne in the early morning hours. A sulfurous odor was noticeable an hour later. On June 5, 1889, the first Wyoming appointee was named to West Point. On June 6, 1948, President Harry Truman delivered a speech from the porch of the governor’s mansion in Cheyenne. On June 7, 1949, Elisa Smith was certified as the nation’s first female brand inspector at the 77th annual Wyoming Stock Grower’s Convention. On June 8, 1887, the City of Douglas was incorporated.