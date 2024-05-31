Around Wyoming, Friday, May 31

A Cheyenne East High School senior has qualified for two national speech and debate competitions, pushing through her introverted nature. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports the first time Clara Kerschner gave a speech, she was shaking, but she quickly became a multiple-time state finalist and national qualifier. She still prefers to stay at home with her dog Otis though.

A Gillette resident has published the first of four children’s books. The Gillette News Record reports Heidi DeStefano’s “Chickie Jurin’s Zamboozie Stew,” dives into the life of 10-year-old Chickie Jurin — a chicken enthusiast navigating family dynamics and bullying at school through her understanding of chickens. The book is geared toward kids ages 9-12 but DeStefano believes it carries themes that anyone can connect to.

A tourist at Yellowstone National Park got a little more than they bargained for. Big Horn Basin Media reports Leah Hilton was filming a herd of moose when she noticed two of the huge animals chasing another tourist who had gotten a little too close. As far as we know, everyone emerged unscathed.

And according to Birth Injury Lawyers Group, Wyoming is the third most interested in home births in the country.