© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Friday, May 31

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published May 31, 2024 at 5:47 PM MDT

A Cheyenne East High School senior has qualified for two national speech and debate competitions, pushing through her introverted nature. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports the first time Clara Kerschner gave a speech, she was shaking, but she quickly became a multiple-time state finalist and national qualifier. She still prefers to stay at home with her dog Otis though.

A Gillette resident has published the first of four children’s books. The Gillette News Record reports Heidi DeStefano’s “Chickie Jurin’s Zamboozie Stew,” dives into the life of 10-year-old Chickie Jurin — a chicken enthusiast navigating family dynamics and bullying at school through her understanding of chickens. The book is geared toward kids ages 9-12 but DeStefano believes it carries themes that anyone can connect to.

A tourist at Yellowstone National Park got a little more than they bargained for. Big Horn Basin Media reports Leah Hilton was filming a herd of moose when she noticed two of the huge animals chasing another tourist who had gotten a little too close. As far as we know, everyone emerged unscathed.

And according to Birth Injury Lawyers Group, Wyoming is the third most interested in home births in the country.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel