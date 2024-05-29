Around Wyoming, Wednesday, May 29

Laramie County School District Number 1 just got a huge boost to its sports teams. Oil City News reports the estate of Maurice W. Brown donated over $1,000,000 to each high school in the district to support their sports programs. The local philanthropist and businessman died in October at the age of 90.

Teton County recently played host to a celebrity wedding. Yahoo! Movies reports singer/songwriter Jenny Tolman and Grammy-nominated producer Dave Brainard tied the knot on a fresh layer of snow in front of the Tetons. They and their guests were treated to a variety of local products and held more celebrations at the National Museum of Wildlife Art, the Silver Dollar Bar and Grill, and the Million Dollar Cowboy Bar.

A Campbell County High School senior just ended his 13 year streak of perfect attendance - by graduating. The Gillette News Record reports Iven Wold had a few close calls but always came through. Local business owners Mike and Judy Hladky cut the teen a $15,000 check for his efforts, honoring a deal made when he was in fifth grade.

And Newsweek readers have ranked Wyoming River Trips in Cody as the eighth best place for a whitewater rafting adventures in the country.