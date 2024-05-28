© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Tuesday, May 28

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published May 28, 2024 at 11:49 AM MDT

An 11-year-old boy was able to go home recently after falling into a river at Sinks Canyon State Park. Wyoming State Park Ranger Lonnie Porter was notified by a visitor of the situation and immediately jumped into action. Because of spring runoff, the river was running high and the water was extremely cold, so he had to act fast. He, along with State Parks worker Ronnie Disbrow, threw a rope to the child and pulled him onto shore where he was treated for hypothermia.

A Natrona County High School player is making history by heading to Kansas City, Missouri in early June. Oil City News reports Payton Goodman will be competing in the 2024 High School eSports League Nationals championship. There, he will play “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” against a competitor. The NCHS team is the first from Wyoming to qualify for nationals.

If you’re looking for Bigfoot, there’s one place in Wyoming to go. County10 writes that there have been 12 reported encounters in Wyoming since 1970. Half of those were in the Shoshone National Forest between Cody and Yellowstone.

And, Cody has been named one of the top summer destinations in the U.S. in a USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice contest. It was the only place in the Mountain West to rank.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
