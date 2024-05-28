Around Wyoming, Monday, May 27

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on May 26, 1909, it was reported that the state hospital building in Rock Springs was sinking due to the coal mines underneath it. On May 27, 1868, bloody noses resulted when “a couple of pugilistic (pyoo-juh-li-stuhk) individuals tried their muscle” in a Cheyenne saloon. On May 27, 1944, actor Roy Rogers bought a horse as a stand in for his own, named Trigger. He paid a Lusk man $2,000 for it. On May 31, 1834, William Sublette, Robert Campbell and a party of fur traders laid the foundations for Fort William near the junction of the Laramie and North Platte rivers. It was soon known better as Fort Laramie. On June 1, 1973, Gov. Stanley Hathaway formally commended George Ostrom for “the first known use of the Bucking Horse as an insignia,” which Ostrom created in 1918.

And according to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, on May 31, 1949, a barbershop opened in the Wyoming Union. Ford Snider and Noble Watson were ready to offer students and others connected to the university a haircut, shave, shampoo, tonic, or massage.