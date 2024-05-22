Around Wyoming, Wednesday, May 22

An 83-year-old bus from Yellowstone is getting another start at life. K2Radio reports it took people on tours through the park from 1937 to 1960. After that, it was purchased by a family for road trips before it was parked in a barn in 1965. The Buses of Yellowstone Preservation Trust has purchased it and is restoring it to its former glory.

The Lander VFW Post 954 & Auxiliary has three new murals. County10 reports that in 2022, the VFW held a contest for ideas themed around “military or patriotism.” Then 16-year-old student Anna Grumbine took 1st place, Aiyana Perez took 2nd, and then 10-year-old Isabella Wesaw came in 3rd. The art from all three will eventually travel to other locations.

A bronze sculpture of Grizzly 399 and her four cubs will be dedicated in front of the National Museum of Military Vehicles in Dubois this summer. Oil City News reports the eight foot tall sculpture was cast in Lander.

And, speaking of Grizzly 399, she and her yearling cub recently emerged from hibernation. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will not confirm where she has gone though.