Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Wednesday, May 22

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published May 22, 2024 at 2:08 PM MDT

An 83-year-old bus from Yellowstone is getting another start at life. K2Radio reports it took people on tours through the park from 1937 to 1960. After that, it was purchased by a family for road trips before it was parked in a barn in 1965. The Buses of Yellowstone Preservation Trust has purchased it and is restoring it to its former glory.

The Lander VFW Post 954 & Auxiliary has three new murals. County10 reports that in 2022, the VFW held a contest for ideas themed around “military or patriotism.” Then 16-year-old student Anna Grumbine took 1st place, Aiyana Perez took 2nd, and then 10-year-old Isabella Wesaw came in 3rd. The art from all three will eventually travel to other locations.

A bronze sculpture of Grizzly 399 and her four cubs will be dedicated in front of the National Museum of Military Vehicles in Dubois this summer. Oil City News reports the eight foot tall sculpture was cast in Lander.

And, speaking of Grizzly 399, she and her yearling cub recently emerged from hibernation. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will not confirm where she has gone though.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
