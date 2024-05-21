Around Wyoming, Tuesday, May 21

A group of sixth graders at Meadowlark Elementary School in Gillette decided to “go green” after reading a book about recycling. The Gillette News Record reports the crew put buckets at the front of their teacher, Lila Scantling’s, classroom and then took the time to sort it each week. By the end of April, their efforts collected two 25-gallon bags filled with paper, 936 plastic bottles and 566 cans. They also got to tour the local recycling plant.

Local Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons advocate Nicole Wagon and her family have been featured by a podcast that was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize. County10 reports “Invisible” follows the investigation into the death of Wagon’s daughter Jade, who was found dead after being reported missing in 2020.

The Wyoming wind has struck again - this time in Chugwater. K2Radio writes that a full residential dumpster was lifted up and went flying over 25 feet away, where it landed upside down. The resident, Josh Hopkins, judges that the wind gust had to be at least 90 mph to move it.

And, according to web hosting provider Hostinger, Facebook is Wyoming’s favorite social media platform.