© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, May 20

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published May 20, 2024 at 12:02 PM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on May 19, 1869, the Wyoming Territory was organized from sections of the Dakota, Utah, and Idaho territories. The capital was Cheyenne. On May 19, 1883, a prisoner escaped from jail in Cheyenne. He left Marshall Jeff Carr behind who was locked in the prisoner’s cell for several hours. On May 20, 1919, Casper’s first bus service began. On May 20, 1933, at 12:01 a.m., 3.2 percent alcohol beer became legal in Wyoming after 14 years of Prohibition nationwide. On May 21, 1912, it was reported that 3,000 Prussian colonists were to be brought to Wyoming to increase the population. On May 21, 1960, a man who reportedly couldn’t swim jumped into the Shoshone River to rescue and revive a two-year-old boy who was drowning.

And according to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, on May 24, 1957, the UW Trustees approved $2,500 for the Athletic Department to bring prospective athletes to campus for recruitment.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel