Around Wyoming, Monday, May 20

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on May 19, 1869, the Wyoming Territory was organized from sections of the Dakota, Utah, and Idaho territories. The capital was Cheyenne. On May 19, 1883, a prisoner escaped from jail in Cheyenne. He left Marshall Jeff Carr behind who was locked in the prisoner’s cell for several hours. On May 20, 1919, Casper’s first bus service began. On May 20, 1933, at 12:01 a.m., 3.2 percent alcohol beer became legal in Wyoming after 14 years of Prohibition nationwide. On May 21, 1912, it was reported that 3,000 Prussian colonists were to be brought to Wyoming to increase the population. On May 21, 1960, a man who reportedly couldn’t swim jumped into the Shoshone River to rescue and revive a two-year-old boy who was drowning.

And according to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, on May 24, 1957, the UW Trustees approved $2,500 for the Athletic Department to bring prospective athletes to campus for recruitment.