Around Wyoming, Friday, May 17

A mother/daughter pair recently celebrated something special - graduating nursing school together. The Gillette News Record reports Kayla Amos started taking courses shortly after her daughter Kori did, but they both got to walk across the stage in the same ceremony and earn their licensed practical nurse certification.

Albany and Laramie County public schools have been chosen as two of only five districts nationwide to host the Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz’s Peer-to-Peer jazz education program. This is Laramie writes that the weeklong program features performances and educational sessions to allow students to learn from their peers and internationally acclaimed artists.

A Powell resident's garden saw something unexpected this year. Oil City News reports a private plane had to make an emergency landing shortly after it took off. The only casualties were the plane and the plants in the freshly planted garden it had landed in.

And a new study has named Yellowstone National Park as the most popular Natural Heritage Site in the world. Website Betway looked at social media metrics and online searches to determine the rankings.