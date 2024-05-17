© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Friday, May 17

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published May 17, 2024 at 6:49 AM MDT

A mother/daughter pair recently celebrated something special - graduating nursing school together. The Gillette News Record reports Kayla Amos started taking courses shortly after her daughter Kori did, but they both got to walk across the stage in the same ceremony and earn their licensed practical nurse certification.

Albany and Laramie County public schools have been chosen as two of only five districts nationwide to host the Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz’s Peer-to-Peer jazz education program. This is Laramie writes that the weeklong program features performances and educational sessions to allow students to learn from their peers and internationally acclaimed artists.

A Powell resident's garden saw something unexpected this year. Oil City News reports a private plane had to make an emergency landing shortly after it took off. The only casualties were the plane and the plants in the freshly planted garden it had landed in.

And a new study has named Yellowstone National Park as the most popular Natural Heritage Site in the world. Website Betway looked at social media metrics and online searches to determine the rankings.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
