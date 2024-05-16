© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Thursday, May 16

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published May 16, 2024 at 6:22 AM MDT

An event at Wyoming Indian High School celebrated the students who worked in the High School Students United with NASA to Create Hardware program. County10 reports the school has been involved since 2019. This year, the students sewed hygiene kits that astronauts will use to store their toiletries on missions. At the event, every participant and their family, plus staff, were invited to sign a panel that will be used on a spacecraft storage locker.

Nineteen eighth-grade students from Buffalo recently returned from a turtle-ey cool spring break trip to Costa Rica. The Buffalo Bulletin reports the group, along with two teachers, spent most of the time measuring and tagging sea turtles and relocating eggs to protect them from poachers with the Latin American Sea Turtles Association.

The Pitchfork Ranch near Meeteetse will be on TV on Saturday. The Powell Tribune reports the first episode of “Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild” features the black-footed ferret. The episode explores how conservation efforts involving the ranch have helped bring the animal back from the brink of extinction after the last 18 individuals in the wild were found there.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
