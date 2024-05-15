Around Wyoming, Wednesday, May 15

Three Jackson Hole High School students were selected as finalists in the High School Students United with NASA to Create Hardware program. Buckrail reports the competition is a school-based program that partners with NASA Centers. Students create real-world products for astronauts aboard the International Space Station. Emma Blount, Aidan Kim-Miller and Eli Olais created a “Roomba for space” that can clean the vertical surfaces on the ISS.

Lydia McGranahan recently placed second for Team USA and 54th overall in the World Race Walking Championships. The Sheridan Press reports she walked the 20 kilometer race in one hour, 46 minutes, and nine seconds and was just under her personal all-time best. She plans to compete in the Olympic Trials in June.

The Hot Springs State Park bison herd welcomed its first calf of the year on April 30th. County17 says the park is hoping for nine to 11 calves this year.

And according to research by self-storage website SpareFoot, Wyomingites are the fifth happiest with their current homes. They analyzed the number of search terms related to remodeling and compared them to the state’s population. The state had only 212 searches per 100,000 residents each month.