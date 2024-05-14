© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Tuesday, May 14

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published May 14, 2024 at 6:35 AM MDT

Wheelchair users in Gillette are getting more opportunities to get active. The Gillette News Record reports Joe Zabel has been working with the Campbell County Recreation Foundation to get enough sports wheelchairs to start a small basketball league. Zabel hopes to expand to other sports, too.

A Sheridan High School teacher will be heading to Washington D.C. to learn about the U.S. Supreme Court. The Sheridan Press reports Mike Thomas will be one of 60 teachers from across the country taking part in the Supreme Court Summer Institute in June to learn how to better teach about the institution.

Students from Kelly Walsh High School and CY Middle School recently returned from D.C. and the National Science Bowl Championship. The Casper Star-Tribune reports they were eliminated before the finals, but this was also the fifth year in a row that Kelly Walsh High School won the Wyoming regional competition.

And an Evanston high school sophomore has been selected as a Delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders. The Uinta County Herald reports Gillian Larson will attend the program for high school students who want to become physicians or go into medical research fields in June.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel