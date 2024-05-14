Around Wyoming, Tuesday, May 14

Wheelchair users in Gillette are getting more opportunities to get active. The Gillette News Record reports Joe Zabel has been working with the Campbell County Recreation Foundation to get enough sports wheelchairs to start a small basketball league. Zabel hopes to expand to other sports, too.

A Sheridan High School teacher will be heading to Washington D.C. to learn about the U.S. Supreme Court. The Sheridan Press reports Mike Thomas will be one of 60 teachers from across the country taking part in the Supreme Court Summer Institute in June to learn how to better teach about the institution.

Students from Kelly Walsh High School and CY Middle School recently returned from D.C. and the National Science Bowl Championship. The Casper Star-Tribune reports they were eliminated before the finals, but this was also the fifth year in a row that Kelly Walsh High School won the Wyoming regional competition.

And an Evanston high school sophomore has been selected as a Delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders. The Uinta County Herald reports Gillian Larson will attend the program for high school students who want to become physicians or go into medical research fields in June.