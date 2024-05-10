Around Wyoming, Friday, May 10

A high school senior in Jackson recently showed her support for local women during her senior project. Jackson Hole News and Guide reports Beatrix Goldstein’s “Recognition Rave” featured only women DJs spinning sets and took a break from the music to spend time celebrating women from the community.

Two other Teton County young women have become the first in the region to earn Eagle Scout rank in Scouts BSA, formerly the Boy Scouts of America. Buckrail reports 13-year-old Silvia Kim-Miller repaired and updated a bully barn at the Teton County Fairgrounds for her Eagle Scout project. Seventeen-year-old Madelynn Perry built and installed 68 stands at the Jackson Hole Gun Range. Fewer than 6 percent of Scouts achieve Eagle Scout rank.

Three massive oil paintings have returned to their home at the Irma hotel in Cody. The Cody Enterprise reports they have moved back and forth between the hotel and the Buffalo Bill Center of the West since the 60s. But now the paintings have been carefully cleaned – using saliva and Q-tips – to remove cigarette tar after hanging in the hotel’s restaurant. Two are now hung back in their glory. The third will be hung later.