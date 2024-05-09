© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Thursday, May 9

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published May 9, 2024 at 8:08 AM MDT

A Campbell County high school senior got to spend a few more seconds on the soccer field after a torn ACL cut her final season short. The Gillette News Record reports Averi DeWine has been helping coach. But she still got to do something important to her: finish out the season, taking the field for the first 13 seconds of the Camel’s last regular season game.

Injured swans from the region are getting a second chance thanks to the Wyoming Wetlands Society. Buckrail reports the organization takes in birds with wing injuries and rehabilitates them. Then, they’re released on special swan ponds to breed and help bolster populations in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.

YouTuber United ball has written a new jam to help people remember the 23 counties in Wyoming. The video features every county “talking” about itself and sharing some fun facts.

And bus and train travel booking platform Wanderu has named Devils Tower as the sixth most iconic national monument in the country. It’s also in the top three in the West. The rankings were based on the total number of Instagram posts of the monument.
