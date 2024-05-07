Around Wyoming, Tuesday, May 7

The U.S. government has sold Cheyenne… Not the city, the supercomputer located in and named after that city. The Casper Star-Tribune reports it has been replaced by a new, upgraded version named Derecho. The name was submitted by Cael Arbogast, a student at Riverton Middle School. It refers to a line of powerful and damaging storms that often pack hurricane-force winds and unleash heavy rains and flooding. The new owner will have to swap out the 313 terabyte RAM and provide their own cables, but they got 140 gallons of used coolant included for free!

CY Middle School was recently named the Employee Choice winner in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow competition. Oil City News reports Samsung employees selected the Casper school from 10 National Finalists, increasing the prize money the school received. Students came up with a way to deal with food waste and fossil fuel use, though they weren’t ultimately chosen as a National Winner.

And WalletHub has ranked Wyoming as the eighth best state for nurses to work in. It scored highly on the state’s projected share of the elderly population by 2030 and the average number of work hours.