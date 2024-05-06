© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming Monday, May 6

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published May 6, 2024 at 12:46 PM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on May 5, 1928, the Gillette library opened. On May 7, 1869, Wyoming’s first Territorial Gov. John A. Campbell arrived in Cheyenne. On May 7, 1921, “the largest crowd in [the] history of Glendo” attended the Legion dance. On May 8, 1902, the “Buffalo Bulletin” was named Buffalo’s official newspaper. On May 9, 1911, Dayton’s Susan Wissler was elected as Wyoming’s first female mayor and the nations second. On May 10, 1881, the Johnson County government was organized. On May 10, 1983, Wyoming became the 49th state to broadcast public television when KCWC-TV, Riverton, aired “Sesame Street” at 4 p.m.

And according to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, on May 11, 1887, the UW Trustees agreed to offer the position of the first president of the University to John Hoyt at an annual salary of $2,000. There was a possible contingency of increasing the salary to $2,500.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel