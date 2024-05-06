Around Wyoming Monday, May 6

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on May 5, 1928, the Gillette library opened. On May 7, 1869, Wyoming’s first Territorial Gov. John A. Campbell arrived in Cheyenne. On May 7, 1921, “the largest crowd in [the] history of Glendo” attended the Legion dance. On May 8, 1902, the “Buffalo Bulletin” was named Buffalo’s official newspaper. On May 9, 1911, Dayton’s Susan Wissler was elected as Wyoming’s first female mayor and the nations second. On May 10, 1881, the Johnson County government was organized. On May 10, 1983, Wyoming became the 49th state to broadcast public television when KCWC-TV, Riverton, aired “Sesame Street” at 4 p.m.

And according to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, on May 11, 1887, the UW Trustees agreed to offer the position of the first president of the University to John Hoyt at an annual salary of $2,000. There was a possible contingency of increasing the salary to $2,500.