Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Thursday, May 2

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published May 2, 2024 at 12:35 PM MDT

The Wyoming Department of Transportation recently posted a meme on their Wyoming Road and Weather Conditions Reports Updates Facebook page that went small state viral. Using an image from the Dr. Suess book “Oh Say Can You Say What's The Weather Today?” and riffing on Dr. Suess’s famous rhyming pattern, WYDOT wrote: “Will it rain? Will it snow? I live in Wyoming, I don’t know!”

The National Weather Service office in Riverton has confirmed there weren’t aliens in Fremont, Natrona, and Converse County earlier this week. County10 reports that at around 2:35 a.m. residents heard a loud noise and saw a bright light in the sky. The Weather Service confirmed, “...that a meteor did speed through at that time. Rough estimate is that it passed somewhere between Casper and Douglas, moving south to north.”

A Glenrock High School student will get to spend time in Washington D.C. this summer learning about the nation’s government. Kirsten Nygaard will attend the National Student Leadership Congress along with other students from across the state. She will spend six days there and take part in a mock Congress competition and spend time on Capitol Hill.
