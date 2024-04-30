© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Tuesday, April 30

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published April 30, 2024 at 6:34 PM MDT

A current American Idol contestant had a surprise reunion with long-lost family - some of which live in Riverton. County10 reports McKenna Breinholt was adopted as a baby. It was a closed adoption, so she never knew her biological family. But, McKenna’s adoptive family and the show’s producers arranged for her aunt, Lindy Nielsen, and her family to surprise McKenna after one of her auditions.

Two Wyoming high schoolers have set new records for the Wyoming Track & Field Classic. The Casper Star Tribune reports Cheyenne East’s Taliah Morris won the long jump for the second year in a row. She jumped 19 feet, 7.25 inches - almost an inch further than the 2015 record. Thunder Basin’s Bradley Ekstrom won the 400-meter dash in 48.12 seconds.

Ekstrom will also be joining five other Thunder Basin track athletes for the Nike Outdoor Nationals meet in Oregon in early June. County17 reports he, along with Ashley Rogge, Landon Scalise, Bridger Norton, Cameron Pilcher and Nolan Hottell will compete in a variety of events at the meet, both individually, and in a team relay. The race is known as the “Mecca of American running.”
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
