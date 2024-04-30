Around Wyoming, Tuesday, April 30

A current American Idol contestant had a surprise reunion with long-lost family - some of which live in Riverton. County10 reports McKenna Breinholt was adopted as a baby. It was a closed adoption, so she never knew her biological family. But, McKenna’s adoptive family and the show’s producers arranged for her aunt, Lindy Nielsen, and her family to surprise McKenna after one of her auditions.

Two Wyoming high schoolers have set new records for the Wyoming Track & Field Classic. The Casper Star Tribune reports Cheyenne East’s Taliah Morris won the long jump for the second year in a row. She jumped 19 feet, 7.25 inches - almost an inch further than the 2015 record. Thunder Basin’s Bradley Ekstrom won the 400-meter dash in 48.12 seconds.

Ekstrom will also be joining five other Thunder Basin track athletes for the Nike Outdoor Nationals meet in Oregon in early June. County17 reports he, along with Ashley Rogge, Landon Scalise, Bridger Norton, Cameron Pilcher and Nolan Hottell will compete in a variety of events at the meet, both individually, and in a team relay. The race is known as the “Mecca of American running.”