Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Tuesday, April 23

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published April 23, 2024 at 12:11 PM MDT

Some Sheridan County kids got a deeper appreciation for music and culture recently at the Aloha State Choral Festival in Honolulu, Hawaii. The Sheridan Press reports the fourth through eighth grade music ensemble was both the youngest and smallest group present. They performed with and for other choral groups from across the country.

A building in Casper has new life after being abandoned for 15 years. K2Radio reports it used to be an oil and gas building. Now, it’s transforming into a mental health hub. It will not only be a place for mental health professionals to meet and support one another but also a place for students to train. There are already practices moving in.

Liam Sullivan has become the youngest known person to ski the “Grand Trifecta” solo. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports the 18-year-old ascended and skied down the Grand, Middle and South Tetons all in the same day.

And Cheyenne-based entrepreneur and software developer Heather Shoemaker has been named to Inc. Magazine’s 2024 Female Founders list. Shoemaker is the CEO of Language I/O, a translation software used for customer support.
