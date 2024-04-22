© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, April 22

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published April 22, 2024 at 2:28 PM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on April 22, 1903, a committee of South Cheyenne citizens was formed to try to secede from Cheyenne so that a brewery could be erected. On April 22, 1918, two men were tarred and feathered in Frontier, near Kemmerer, for refusing to buy Liberty Bonds. On April 23, 1868, the Dale Creek trestle was completed east of Laramie. At the time, it was the highest one in the world. On April 23, 1950, the Lander Town Council outlawed bison in town. Any stray bison would be taken for steaks for the mayor and council members. On April 24, 1903, President Theodore Roosevelt dedicated a new stone archway at the north entrance to Yellowstone National Park. The next day, more than 2,000 people turned out in Newcastle, to hear him speak for half an hour on politics, citizenship and the benefits of federal support for irrigation. On April 26, 1907, the single women of Thermopolis demanded a tax on single men. On April 27, 1888, the first Wyoming Arbor Day was proclaimed - Wyoming wasn’t even a state yet.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel