Around Wyoming, Monday, April 22

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on April 22, 1903, a committee of South Cheyenne citizens was formed to try to secede from Cheyenne so that a brewery could be erected. On April 22, 1918, two men were tarred and feathered in Frontier, near Kemmerer, for refusing to buy Liberty Bonds. On April 23, 1868, the Dale Creek trestle was completed east of Laramie. At the time, it was the highest one in the world. On April 23, 1950, the Lander Town Council outlawed bison in town. Any stray bison would be taken for steaks for the mayor and council members. On April 24, 1903, President Theodore Roosevelt dedicated a new stone archway at the north entrance to Yellowstone National Park. The next day, more than 2,000 people turned out in Newcastle, to hear him speak for half an hour on politics, citizenship and the benefits of federal support for irrigation. On April 26, 1907, the single women of Thermopolis demanded a tax on single men. On April 27, 1888, the first Wyoming Arbor Day was proclaimed - Wyoming wasn’t even a state yet.