Around Wyoming, Friday, April 19

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on April 14, 1902, a young James Cash Penney and two partners opened a new Golden Rule store in Kemmerer. It was the foundation of what would become the great JC Penney Company. On April 15, 1868, Atlantic City, WY was founded by Col. Charles W. Tozer, Charles Collins and H.A. Thompson. On April 16, 1956, the first Cheyenne and regional evening news program aired on KFBC-TV. On April 18, 1887, noted Shakespearean actor Edwin Booth appeared as Hamlet at the Cheyenne Opera House. He was John Wilkes Booth’s brother. On April 18, 1895, E.T. Payton launched his second newspaper, the “Big Horn River Pilot,” in Thermopolis. On April 19, 1917, convicts at the state penitentiary sent a letter to Gov. Houx stating their desire to form a military company. On April 20, 1868, the Union Pacific Railroad began selling lots for the new town of Laramie, Wyoming Territory. On April 20, 1920, Novelist and newspaperwoman Caroline Lockhart and friends founded the Cody Stampede rodeo.