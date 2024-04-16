Weddings are big business in Las Vegas, and could be more so during some April 'speciality dates'

Elvis-themed weddings are always popular in Vegas. After all, it’s where the King of Rock and Roll married Priscilla in 1967.

More than a half-century later, Anamarie Popoca and Michelle Antonio were on leave from the military and looking for something fun and different for their wedding. So, they chose a ceremony at the Little White Wedding Chapel featuring a “Shelvis” or “She-Elvis” — an Elvis impersonator in drag.

"They said, 'Oh you want a “shelvis” wedding?' We said yeah, lets do it. It'll be unique," Popoca said.

Having unique qualities is important even to Shelvis — a huge black wig, gold boots and a shiny, high cut jumper with a cape. Shelvis, aka Mark Melton, said it’s a unique experience.

"I love it. It combines the best of both worlds when you think of Vegas," Melton said. "Like, showgirl and Elvis. And I love that I get to sing and marry people every day. It's a lot of fun!"

Weddings are a significant industry in Clark County, adding almost $2 billion to the local economy in 2023. There are more than 70 standalone chapels. Most are near the Strip. The Little White Wedding Chapel offers classic Las Vegas amenities, including a drive-thru wedding option. It's also a celebrity magnet — it's the same chapel where Elvis got married, and more recently, Britney Spears and Jennifer Lopez.

Getting married in Las Vegas is also quick and easy. There’s no waiting period, no blood tests and the entire process can be completed in a couple of hours. There’s even a pop-up marriage license office at the airport.

These conveniences allow couples like Tim and Jessica Kennedy of North Carolina, to focus on the qualities that make their day extra special. And recently, there’s been some special significance with the calendar.

"We really like the day 1,2,3, 1,2,3, for 12/31/23," said Tim Kennedy.

"And, for New Year's Eve I thought it would be amazing that we get to end the year together and start the new one," said Jessica Kennedy.

Couples usually choose a “specialty date” for practical reasons, said Clark County Clerk Lynn Marie Goya.

“Well, the number one thing we hear is that it helps the husbands remember their anniversary,” she joked.

On average, there are about 200 weddings a day in the county. On New Year's Eve, about 500 weddings. But palindromes — dates with the same sequence of numbers backwards and forwards — draw huge numbers. Goya said “Lucky 7” – July 7, 2007 – was a record-setting date.

"We had almost 4,500 people married on the same day," Goya said. "It was seven, seven, seven. And then the second highest was 11, 11, 11 (November 11, 2011).”

Several dates in April may come close to setting new records, and chapels are filling. There are several palindrome dates coming up, starting with 4/20/24 and including several dates in the 20s, such as 4/22/24.

But Goya says ultimately, there's more to it than just picking lucky numbers.

"We kind of have a Vegas wedding club where couples love to talk to each other about their Vegas wedding, and they feel like it's a unique experience," she said. "And I don't think that that whole crowd experience is really available anywhere else in the world.”

Once April ends, the next palindrome dates won’t happen until 2025. But couples can always opt for special wedding theme dates. Like the “cannabis” themed weddings on April 20. Or “Star Wars” themed weddings on May the Fourth.

And of course, there’s always the walk-up wedding for couples who don’t like to plan ahead.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio (KNPR) in Las Vegas, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, KUNC in Colorado and KANW in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.