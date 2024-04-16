Vice president voices support for reproductive rights at Las Vegas rally

Vice President Kamala Harris visited Las Vegas on Monday and touted President Joe Biden's record on reproductive rights for women. Democrats are focusing on that theme, while blaming former President Trump for the repeal of abortion rights.

Harris criticized a recent state court decision in Arizona that triggered an 1860s law that would significantly restrict abortions. And she said Trump is responsible for appointing the conservative Supreme Court judges who overturned Roe v. Wade two years ago.

“Let"s not forget Donald Trump made clear his intention to select three members of the United States Supreme Court, so they would overturn the protections of Roe v. Wade. It was his stated intention and they did as he intended,” Harris told the crowd.

Trump said recently that abortion should be regulated by each state.

Meanwhile, abortion rights advocates are working in Colorado and Nevada to place the issue before voters on the November ballot.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio (KNPR) in Las Vegas, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, KUNC in Colorado and KANW in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.