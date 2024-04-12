Around Wyoming, Friday, April 12

The Team Wyoming U18 hockey team is the national champion. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports the team goes to nationals every year, as it’s the only one in the state qualified to do so. But this year felt different to the players from Casper, Gillette, Cheyenne and Riverton. They’re the state’s first-ever team to become national champions at the U18 level.

A Sheridan woman will represent Team USA for the World Race Walking Championships in Turkey later this month. The Sheridan Press reports this is the second time Lydia McGranahan has made the U.S. team. She competed in Mexico in 2019. After her race in Turkey, she’s set her sights on the Olympic Trials in late June.

Another Wyomingite just returned from representing the state abroad. K2Radio reports Casper teen Tom Gorman placed in the top 20 at the Irish Dance World Championships in Glasgow, Scotland.

And, according to the team at ABCmouse, Wyoming’s favorite children’s book is “Grimm’s Fairy Tales.” This was determined by looking at 20 years of Google data.