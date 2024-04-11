Minneapolis delays raising Uber, Lyft drivers' hourly wage

The Minneapolis City Council voted Thursday to delay the start of its new ordinance requiring rideshare companies to pay their drivers the equivalent of the city’s more than $15 per hour minimum wage.

While Uber and Lyft previously threatened to leave over the new rules, this extension may allow the city and the rideshare companies to work things out.

We hear from Jon Collins, senior reporter with Minnesota Public Radio

