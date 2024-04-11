© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Thursday, April 11

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published April 11, 2024 at 12:55 PM MDT

CY Middle School in Casper was named a national finalist in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow competition. Oil City News reports the group of eighth graders in Christy Roger’s class found an innovative solution to tackle food waste. The team made pellets to burn for heat and energy from trashed cafeteria food. The National Winner will be announced in late April.

Wyoming’s high school wrestlers turned out big for the National High School Coaches Association Wrestling Tournament in Virginia Beach. K2Radio reports Sheridan’s Dane Steel came in second in the Senior 160-pound championship match. He, and six other wrestlers, earned All-American status there as well.

A Wyoming firefighter and his new four-legged partner will graduate from the federal Accelerant and Explosives Detection Canines program later this month. County10 reports Eric Siwik and K9 Kyoto will help during fire investigations in the state.

And free online education platform Guru99.com analyzed the average SAT score of every state to determine which has the smartest students. Wyoming has the second highest scores.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
