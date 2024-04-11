Around Wyoming, Thursday, April 11

CY Middle School in Casper was named a national finalist in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow competition. Oil City News reports the group of eighth graders in Christy Roger’s class found an innovative solution to tackle food waste. The team made pellets to burn for heat and energy from trashed cafeteria food. The National Winner will be announced in late April.

Wyoming’s high school wrestlers turned out big for the National High School Coaches Association Wrestling Tournament in Virginia Beach. K2Radio reports Sheridan’s Dane Steel came in second in the Senior 160-pound championship match. He, and six other wrestlers, earned All-American status there as well.

A Wyoming firefighter and his new four-legged partner will graduate from the federal Accelerant and Explosives Detection Canines program later this month. County10 reports Eric Siwik and K9 Kyoto will help during fire investigations in the state.

And free online education platform Guru99.com analyzed the average SAT score of every state to determine which has the smartest students. Wyoming has the second highest scores.