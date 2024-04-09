Around Wyoming, Tuesday, April 9

A Norwegian YouTube star has shared his second trip to Wyoming. County10 reports Harald Baldr says he had been to Wyoming three years ago and couldn’t wait to return. His primary goal on this trip was to visit the Big Horn Mountains, and specifically to climb Fireball Peak while it was still snow-covered. As a bonus, Harald said he got to return to his “favorite hotel in the world,” The Occidental Hotel in Buffalo.

If the partial solar eclipse wasn’t enough for you, look to the skies again for a two-tailed comet streaking over Wyoming. MyCountry95.5 reports the “Devil Comet” is green and has two tails. The last time it flew by Earth was in 1954. The comet will be the brightest at the end of April but should be visible with binoculars in the western sky now.

Six Sheridan College Agriculture students have won top honors at the annual National Professional Agricultural Student Conference. Madison Clarke, McKinly Hepp, and Paige Padilla received third place in the Conservation and Natural Resources team competition. All three also placed in the top three of individual competitions.

