Powerball draws numbers for estimated $1.3B jackpot after over 3 hour delay

DES MOINES, Iowa — Powerball drew the numbers early Sunday morning for an estimated $1.3 billion jackpot after a delay of more than three hours.

The numbers drawn were: 22, 27, 44, 52, 69 and the red Powerball 9.

The latest drawing was the 41st since the last time someone won the jackpot on New Year's Day. That ties a record for consecutive drawings, set twice before in 2022 and 2021.

The jackpot, which ranks as the eighth largest in U.S. lottery history, has grown so big because the long odds of 1 in 292.2 million make winning so difficult. That enables the top prize to roll over three times per week for months.

The estimated $1.3 billion prize is for a sole winner who is paid through an annuity, with an initial payment and then 29 annual payments. Winners almost always choose a cash payout, which for Saturday night's drawing would be an estimated $608.9 million.

Saturday night's drawing was held up and took place just before 2:30 a.m. ET Sunday to enable one of the organizers to complete required procedures before the scheduled time of 10:59 p.m., Powerball said in a statement.

"Powerball game rules require that every single ticket sold nationwide be checked and verified against two different computer systems before the winning numbers are drawn," the statement said. "This is done to ensure that every ticket sold for the Powerball drawing has been accounted for and has an equal chance to win. Tonight, we have one jurisdiction that needs extra time to complete that pre-draw process."

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

