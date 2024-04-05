Around Wyoming, Friday, April 5

The Rock Springs City Council recently honored the high school’s Tiger Rhythm Dance Team for being the first in the town’s history to take first place in the Wyoming State Spirit Competition. The Rocket Miner reports - the team competed in the hip hop dance section.

In Newcastle, a team of students are preparing to send balloons into the atmosphere. The News Letter Journal reports the balloons have monitors on them that will collect data on solar radiation. The focus is to see how increased radiation in the upper atmosphere can raise the chances of equipment mal-function. Their balloons will be launched on Monday, which is the total eclipse.

And a family in Douglas is hoping to find a match for their daughter's stem cells on Saturday. The Douglas Budget reports - 4 year old Junie, who was adopted from Ukraine in 2022, found out that she has aplastic anemia, a condition where the body stops producing enough new blood cells. It can be cured with a matching stem cell. The National Marrow Donor Program will be offering free testing to see if there's a match in the community.