Around Wyoming, Thursday, April 4

Hillcrest Elementary schoolers were recently treated to a spa day and special dance. The Gillette News Record reports over 200 people showed up for the first “Grooving with Grownups” family dance. It was all free for families, including donated clothing for the kids, and there was even a special “salon set up” beforehand to help the kids get dolled up.

Some Casper residents have been able to fulfill their childhood dreams. K2Radio reports Todd Nelson and James Clark have been lifelong fans of the store Pro Image Sports. They have worked for over 30 years combined in different franchise locations. But starting in February, they got to take over as franchisees for the one located in the Casper mall.

A Lander resident was part of a profile on Europeans who moved to the U.S. and say they aren’t moving back. CNN’s Terry Ward published an article on the topic and interviewed Florian Herrmann. He moved from Munich, Germany, and says he loves the area and is too Americanized to go back.

And, the University of Wyoming College of Business’s economics program has been recognized by TFE Times as the 24th Best Master of Economics Program in 2024.