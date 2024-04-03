Around Wyoming, Wednesday, April 3

A young Jackson girl recently got to celebrate the end of her round of chemo with a supporter all the way from Australia. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports almost-four-year-old Parker Felton had a Bell Ringing Ceremony at Salt Lake Children’s Hospital after her treatment was done. It’s a tradition for patients after they finish chemotherapy to ring a bell in a salute to a hopeful future ahead. And on a video screen to celebrate with Parker was Morgan Timms. Timms had photographed Parker throughout her treatment but got a new job and moved back home to Australia before Parker’s chemo ended. Her attendance was an added surprise to a big day for Parker.

Wyoming hunters had one of the most successful elk hunting seasons on record in 2023-24. There was a nearly five percent increase in harvests compared to the previous season. And in the 2023 season, the harvest of cow elk topped 13,000 for the first time in a decade.

And, the readers of USA Today have named Cody as the best small town craft beer scene in the country. Beer experts named their top picks in each category and then readers voted for their favorites.