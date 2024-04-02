Around Wyoming, Tuesday, April 2

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on March 31, 1887, the YMCA was organized in Cheyenne. On April 1, 1915, the first monkey born in the state was born in Lander. On April 1, 1935, prohibition was rescinded and liquor flowed again. On April 2, 1890, a tri-weekly mail service from Laramie to the unincorporated town of Keystone was awarded. On April 3, 1906, an ex-convict broke into a saloon in Cheyenne. Police found him there calmly smoking a cigar. On April 4, 1906, Worland was incorporated. On April 6, 1953, a Rock Springs woman found a religious medallion with 40 cut and polished diamonds in a rubbish pile in her backyard.

And according to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, on April 6, 1991, the College of Commerce and Industry was renamed the College of Business. That was the more common name used by universities across the country. It was also organized into three departments: Accounting, Business Administration, and Economics and Finance.