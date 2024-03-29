© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Friday, March 29

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published March 29, 2024 at 1:21 PM MDT

Four members of the Sheridan High School Drama Club are going to the International Thespian Festival in Indiana in June. The Sheridan Press reports the club has been busy. They participated in the Wyoming State Thespian Festival for the first time in eight years this year. They also reinstated their official Thespian Troupe status through the Educational Theatre Association.

A Lander assistant principal was recently given the “Oscar of teaching.” County10 reports Megan Park of Gannett Peak Elementary was recognized with a Milken Award in a surprise school assembly. The national award recognizes excellence in education.

An award winning Wyoming children’s series now has its own theme song. K2Radio reports Rowdy Randy is a bronco-bustin horsefly created by author Casey Rislov and illustrator Zachary Pullen. There are two books and, now, a song by Wyoming’s One Man Band, Chad Lore, about the fly.

And, FishingBooker has named Cody as the third best spring fishing destination in the country.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
