Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Wednesday, March 27

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published March 27, 2024 at 3:55 PM MDT

Dancers from the Michael Patrick Gallagher School of Irish Dance in Casper are in Glasgow, Scotland this week. My Country 95.5 reports five team members will compete in the World Irish Dance Championships there.

Two Wyoming kids are headed to Chicago next month. The Cheyenne Post reports Payton Sorensen of Gillette placed in the National Elks Foundation Hoop Shoot Regional competition for boys ages 12-13. Olivia Brogdon of Sheridan won in the girls ages 12-13 category. She shot 24 out of 25 and was the high-point female shooter and beat last year’s national champion by four shots. Both will be competing in the national hoop shoot.

Former Casper native and University of Wyoming football player turned pro Logan Wilson has become a girl-dad. County10 reports the Cincinnati Bengals player and his wife Morgan welcomed Kambry James Wilson on March 15.

And, two Wyoming parks made the top ten most visited National Parks in the country last year. Yellowstone saw over 4.5 million visitors and ranked number four. Grand Teton National Park had more than 3.4 million and was ranked number eight.
