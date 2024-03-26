© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
The future of restaurants: Cancellation fees, social media posts and dining in

Published March 26, 2024 at 7:20 AM MDT
A restaurant patron pays for their meal. Only 4% of restaurants levied cancellation fees in 2019; now that's up to 17%.(Olga Rolenko/Getty Images)
A New York man was charged a $250 fee for canceling his reservation at a small Boston restaurant. It turned out he’d fallen ill and was hospitalized. While that case is admittedly a little extreme, reservation cancellation fees are becoming increasingly common. Only 4% of restaurants levied them in 2019. That’s now up to 17%.

Host Robin Young looks into the restaurant industry, starting with Lilly Jan, an industry watcher and lecturer on food and beverage management at Cornell University. She also talks to chef and restaurateur Will Gilson, owner of Puritan & Company and other Boston-area restaurants. Gilson recently asked his Instagram viewers, “What can restaurants do better?” and got an earful in response.

 

 

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

