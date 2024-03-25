© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, March 25

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published March 25, 2024 at 3:40 PM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on March 24, 1923, a man arrested in Burns for chicken theft was discovered to also be wanted in Colorado for cattle theft. On March 27, 1908, the University of Wyoming trustees fired UW President Frederick Tisdel for "insubordination, untruthfulness, and maladministration." On March 29, 1880, the Wyoming Typographical Union formed in Cheyenne. It was a trade union for the printing trade for newspapers and other media. On March 30, 1891, President Benjamin Harrison established the Yellowstone Timber Land Reserve east and south of the national park to protect the land from being clearcut for lumber. It was the world’s first forest reserve to be set aside by a democratic government but it was mired in controversy and later became national forestland.

And, according to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, on March 27, 1891, the Trustees approved an official university seal. It contained the words “The University of Wyoming, Laramie,” in a circle between two gold cords and in the center is an open book with a quill pen and the word “Equality.” It’s only changed slightly since then.
