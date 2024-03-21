Last 'Goon Squad' police officers sentenced in torture, assault of 2 Black men

The last two former police officers involved in the torture of two Black men and attempted cover-up in Mississippi will be sentenced on Thursday.

Joshua Hartfield and Brett McAlpin along with four other officers who called themselves the ‘Goon Squad’ subjected Michael Corey Jenkins and Eddie Terrell Parker to physical and sexual abuse, including shooting Jenkins through the mouth. The attacks caused permanent psychological and physical damage. The officers attempted to cover up the abuse but were found out and all pleaded guilty on numerous counts.

Mississippi Public Broadcasting reporter Michael McEwen has been covering the sentencings and joins host Celeste Headlee from Jackson, Mississippi.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.