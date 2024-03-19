© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Tuesday, March 19

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published March 19, 2024 at 12:32 PM MDT

The Powell Panther boys’ basketball team recently won its first state title in 26 years. The Powell Tribune reports this is only the fourth title in program history and it broke the 1957 school record for wins in a season.

A University of Wyoming wrestler won the 125-pound championship at the Big 12 wrestling championships. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports sophomore Jore Volk won all three of his matches by a single point. He is the first Cowboy to win a Big 12 title since 2022. UW placed seventh as a team, which was their best in three seasons.

Sublette County will soon have a new mural to celebrate its rich western heritage. The Pinedale Roundup reports local resident McKenzi Davison will begin painting in May on the side of the Horticulture Building at the fairgrounds. The final piece will feature a team of draft horses, ranchers, a bull rider, livestock scenes, a sheep wagon and more.

And, in 2023, the Food Bank of Wyoming was able to distribute roughly 10.8 million pounds of food to people across the state.
