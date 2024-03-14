© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Thursday, March 14

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published March 14, 2024 at 1:37 PM MDT

The Challenger League in Green River has joined the Miracle League organization. SweetwaterNow reports the baseball league offers athletic opportunities to kids with mental and physical disabilities and is the first of its kind in Wyoming. It’s now working to build an ADA accessible baseball field.

A Cody girl recently represented those diagnosed with Tourette’s Syndrome on Capitol Hill. The Cody Enterprise reports Nylah Marks was selected to be a Junior Ambassador for the Tourette Association of America. Her classmates showed their support by wearing teal bracelets and participating in a live Zoom call to Capitol Hill.

Rawlins Middle School has been named a model Professional Learning Community school by Solution Tree. PLCs are schools and districts where educators “recognize the key to improve learning for students is on-going, job-embedded learning for the adults who serve those students.”

Memorial Hospital of Converse County will be part of a documentary. The Douglas Budget reports the film will focus on the struggles and challenges of rural medical centers. The documentary is scheduled to begin filming in late April.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel