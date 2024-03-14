Around Wyoming, Thursday, March 14

The Challenger League in Green River has joined the Miracle League organization. SweetwaterNow reports the baseball league offers athletic opportunities to kids with mental and physical disabilities and is the first of its kind in Wyoming. It’s now working to build an ADA accessible baseball field.

A Cody girl recently represented those diagnosed with Tourette’s Syndrome on Capitol Hill. The Cody Enterprise reports Nylah Marks was selected to be a Junior Ambassador for the Tourette Association of America. Her classmates showed their support by wearing teal bracelets and participating in a live Zoom call to Capitol Hill.

Rawlins Middle School has been named a model Professional Learning Community school by Solution Tree. PLCs are schools and districts where educators “recognize the key to improve learning for students is on-going, job-embedded learning for the adults who serve those students.”

Memorial Hospital of Converse County will be part of a documentary. The Douglas Budget reports the film will focus on the struggles and challenges of rural medical centers. The documentary is scheduled to begin filming in late April.