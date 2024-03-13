Around Wyoming, Wednesday, March 13

A Wyoming woman was recently honored for her 75 years of service with the Girl Scouts. The Cody Enterprise reports Bettie Marie Daniels started as a scout in 1939 in Colorado. Since then, she’s served in several leadership positions and helped teach outdoor skills to girls.

The National Rifle Association Foundation has donated nearly $18,000 to the Converse County 4-H Shooting Sports program. The Douglas Budget reports the money will help pay for ammunition and other supplies for the program’s seven shooting sports disciplines.

The Greybull Buffs recently won their first state basketball trophy in eight years. The Greybull Standard reports the team beat Big Piney 65-47. They also had their best shooting performance of the season in that game.

A Green River high schooler has become the first in school history to win four state wrestling titles. SweetwaterNow reports this is the first time in Wyoming history that there are three four-time state wrestlers. Kale Knezovich is joined by Rock Springs’ Broc Fletcher and Antonio Avila of Thunder Basin. It is also the first time in Wyoming that one county had two four-time state champions in the same year.