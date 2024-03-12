Around Wyoming, Tuesday, March 12

This is Around Wyoming. Here are some stories from around the state.

The Tetons had a snowstorm the first week of March that made history for more than snowfall records. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports a record 30 inches of snow fell from Friday evening to Saturday morning. The 17 inches measured Saturday marked the biggest single-day total for March in Jackson. Overall, more than four feet of snow fell. Grand Targhee Resort closed for only the second time ever but after some cleanup, it reopened and hosted its second-busiest day ever.

Some Jackson breweries have partnered to support women in the alcoholic beverage industry. Buckrail reports Roadhouse, Melvin, StillWest, and Snake River Brewing each made their own women-inspired brews for March, which kicks off with International Women’s Day. The beers are available until they run out, and each brewery will donate a dollar from each pint sold to the Pink Boots Society. It’s an international organization that works to further the careers of women in the alcoholic beverage industry.

And, a Western Wyoming Community College wrestler brought home the national championship title. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports Cody Phelps won the 133-pound division.