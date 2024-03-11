Around Wyoming, Monday, March 11

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on March 10, 1890, the Albany County Council members said Laramie’s light air caused insanity. On March 11, 1888, Sheridan County was organized. On March 11, 1926, a Sheridan man threatened his wife for refusing to converse in Italian. On March 11, 1947, a 20-year-old Fort Bridger resident sold his electronic filing system invention to IBM for $5 million. On March 12, 1890, Big Horn County was created by the Wyoming Territorial Legislature. On March 14, 1945, Wyoming was leading in war bond buying. On March 15, 1943, President Franklin Roosevelt signed a proclamation establishing the Jackson Hole National Monument.

And according to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, on March 11, 1886, the Wyoming Territorial House of Representatives approved the appointment of a Land Grant Commissioner to locate suitable federal lands in the territory for University purposes.