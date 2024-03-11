© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, March 11

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published March 11, 2024 at 2:28 PM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on March 10, 1890, the Albany County Council members said Laramie’s light air caused insanity. On March 11, 1888, Sheridan County was organized. On March 11, 1926, a Sheridan man threatened his wife for refusing to converse in Italian. On March 11, 1947, a 20-year-old Fort Bridger resident sold his electronic filing system invention to IBM for $5 million. On March 12, 1890, Big Horn County was created by the Wyoming Territorial Legislature. On March 14, 1945, Wyoming was leading in war bond buying. On March 15, 1943, President Franklin Roosevelt signed a proclamation establishing the Jackson Hole National Monument.

And according to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, on March 11, 1886, the Wyoming Territorial House of Representatives approved the appointment of a Land Grant Commissioner to locate suitable federal lands in the territory for University purposes.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel