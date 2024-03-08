Around Wyoming, Friday, March 8

Today is International Women’s Day. To celebrate, researchers at the AI company Askoptimo analyzed over 2,500 search terms related to gift ideas for moms. Wyoming had the most searches per 100,000 residents. The related term that the Cowboy State searched most was ‘best gift for mom on Mother’s Day.’

After three years of working on the application, Central Wyoming College (CWC) was recently designated as an official federal Agriculture school. The designation allows CWC to contribute more effectively to the agricultural landscape in the college’s service region. As part of the application, CWC launched a new Agriculture bachelor’s degree program.

Rock Springs High School wrestler Broc Fletcher recently won his fourth state championship. SweetwaterNow reports there has only been one other four-time state champion in school history and that was in the 1970s.

And, Pavillion resident Winifred “Winnie” Schmuck recently celebrated her 100th birthday. Happy birthday Winnie!