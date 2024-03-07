© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Thursday, March 7

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published March 7, 2024 at 11:45 AM MST

Today is known as 307 Day in Wyoming. It celebrates Wyomingites’ pride in living here. In 1947, 307 was one of the original 86 area codes established by the Bell Telephone Company, and it’s still the only area code used in the state.

The oldest known bead in the Americas was recently discovered outside of Douglas. University of Wyoming archaeology professor Todd Surovell and his collaborators found the tube-shaped bead made of hare bone at the La Prele Mammoth site. They determined that it’s about 12,940 years old.

Fremont County is the only town in the state that will celebrate National Girls & Women in Sports Day on Saturday, March 16. County10 reports R-Recreation started hosting the event in 2010. Girls will get to attend three girls-only activity sessions that range from hip hop dance to TaeKwonDo.

And, Visio Lending has ranked Wyoming as the state with the second best quality of life. Wyoming gained this spot with its low undergraduate tuition fees and low amount of income spent on healthcare.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel