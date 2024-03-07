Around Wyoming, Thursday, March 7

Today is known as 307 Day in Wyoming. It celebrates Wyomingites’ pride in living here. In 1947, 307 was one of the original 86 area codes established by the Bell Telephone Company, and it’s still the only area code used in the state.

The oldest known bead in the Americas was recently discovered outside of Douglas. University of Wyoming archaeology professor Todd Surovell and his collaborators found the tube-shaped bead made of hare bone at the La Prele Mammoth site. They determined that it’s about 12,940 years old.

Fremont County is the only town in the state that will celebrate National Girls & Women in Sports Day on Saturday, March 16. County10 reports R-Recreation started hosting the event in 2010. Girls will get to attend three girls-only activity sessions that range from hip hop dance to TaeKwonDo.

And, Visio Lending has ranked Wyoming as the state with the second best quality of life. Wyoming gained this spot with its low undergraduate tuition fees and low amount of income spent on healthcare.