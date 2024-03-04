© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, March 4

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published March 4, 2024 at 11:26 AM MST

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on March 3, 1916, a spinster convention was held in Gillette. On March 4, 1886, Gov. Francis E. Warren signed the bill authorizing the construction of the Wyoming Capitol. Four years later on March 4, 1890, the first mail train derailed - it left the tracks near Harper and “took run out into the prairies.” On March 5, 1889, Mrs. Ada E. Allen opened Casper’s first school. It was a subscription school or a kind of private school. On March 5, 1895, the first refinery in Wyoming began operations in Casper. On March 7, 1870, the nation’s first female jurors were seated in Laramie, Wyoming Territory. On March 8, 1957, KTWO in Casper had its first television broadcast.

And, according to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, on March 4, 1932, Wyoming won its first basketball championship when it defeated BYU, 29-28. They played at Half Acre Gym in a best-of-three-games series.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
