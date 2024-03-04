Around Wyoming, Monday, March 4

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on March 3, 1916, a spinster convention was held in Gillette. On March 4, 1886, Gov. Francis E. Warren signed the bill authorizing the construction of the Wyoming Capitol. Four years later on March 4, 1890, the first mail train derailed - it left the tracks near Harper and “took run out into the prairies.” On March 5, 1889, Mrs. Ada E. Allen opened Casper’s first school. It was a subscription school or a kind of private school. On March 5, 1895, the first refinery in Wyoming began operations in Casper. On March 7, 1870, the nation’s first female jurors were seated in Laramie, Wyoming Territory. On March 8, 1957, KTWO in Casper had its first television broadcast.

And, according to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, on March 4, 1932, Wyoming won its first basketball championship when it defeated BYU, 29-28. They played at Half Acre Gym in a best-of-three-games series.