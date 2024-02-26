© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, February 26

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published February 26, 2024 at 11:31 AM MST

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on February 25, 1916, the first intercollegiate basketball game ever held in Cheyenne featured the University of Wyoming and Denver University. On February 27, 1888, Joseph M. Carey introduced a bill in the U.S. House admitting Wyoming as a state. On February 29, 1940, a Cheyenne teenager served as Wyoming’s “leap year” governor for the day. On March 1, 1872, President Ulysses S. Grant signed the act establishing Yellowstone National Park. On March 1, 1942, Eleanor Roosevelt visited Cheyenne. On March 2, 1930, calling for a dam in Alcova Canyon, the Casper Tribune Herald predicted "Immeasurable wealth" from the touch of Aladdin's magic lamp water.

According to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, on February 26, 1886, State Representative N.J. O’Brien, of Laramie County, introduced House Bill 87 to provide for the establishment of a university in Laramie.
