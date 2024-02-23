Around Wyoming, Friday, February 23

A retired Big Horn Basin teacher has published a book. Northern Wyoming News reports John T. Rogers shares his stories from hunting and fishing trips to general observations of the world around him. He hopes “My Various Nature Experiences” will inspire others to reminisce on their own experiences and seek more opportunities to get outside.

There was an unplanned reunion of the show “The Office” in Jackson recently. County10 writes that actors Jenna Fischer, who played Pam, and Brian Baumgartner, who played Kevin, ran into each other while skiing on a Jackson Hole slope.

Beatles fans only have a few days left to see the 60 years' worth of memorabilia on display at the Campbell County Library. The Gillette News Record reports the collection belongs to Marilynn Gillman, a local superfan. The display went up on Feb. 9, the day the band performed on TV for the first time 60 years ago, and has a large range of items.

And WalletHub has named Wyoming as the least sinful state in America for the second year in a row. The ranking came from 55 key indicators of what the company says is immoral or illicit behavior.