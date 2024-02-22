© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming, Thursday, February 22

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published February 22, 2024 at 4:16 PM MST

A video showing more than 20,000 antelope migrating in Wyoming has recently gone viral. K2Radio reports it was filmed in January 2022 and originally posted to YouTube a few months later. In early February, it was posted to Facebook by WTVideo and has been viewed more than 3.6 million times.

A Lander Valley High School grad and veteran has been named a “40 Under 40 2024” Billings’ Best and Brightest by the Billings Gazette. Blake Fuhriman founded the nonprofit Veterans Navigation Network, which helps vets transition back into civilian life.

A Sheridan veteran placed third in the 2023 National Veterans Creative Arts Competition. The Sheridan Press reports Carl Morton’s ceramic sculpture was one of more than 6,000 pieces submitted.

And Victor Higgins of Cheyenne recently celebrated his 100th birthday. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports he was a veteran who served in the Navy during World War II. The Cheyenne Veterans Affairs office presented him with a letter from the Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough, a red, white and blue blanket with eagles on it, and challenge coins from the national and local VA offices. Happy birthday Vic!
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
