Around Wyoming, Thursday, February 22

A video showing more than 20,000 antelope migrating in Wyoming has recently gone viral. K2Radio reports it was filmed in January 2022 and originally posted to YouTube a few months later. In early February, it was posted to Facebook by WTVideo and has been viewed more than 3.6 million times.

A Lander Valley High School grad and veteran has been named a “40 Under 40 2024” Billings’ Best and Brightest by the Billings Gazette. Blake Fuhriman founded the nonprofit Veterans Navigation Network, which helps vets transition back into civilian life.

A Sheridan veteran placed third in the 2023 National Veterans Creative Arts Competition. The Sheridan Press reports Carl Morton’s ceramic sculpture was one of more than 6,000 pieces submitted.

And Victor Higgins of Cheyenne recently celebrated his 100th birthday. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports he was a veteran who served in the Navy during World War II. The Cheyenne Veterans Affairs office presented him with a letter from the Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough, a red, white and blue blanket with eagles on it, and challenge coins from the national and local VA offices. Happy birthday Vic!