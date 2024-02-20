Around Wyoming, Tuesday, February 20

Wyoming’s Chancey Williams gained another accolade for his music career. K2Radio reports his new song “A Cowboy Who Would” was featured on the national radio show Country Top 40. The show features the most popular songs in country music each week.

Casper Fire-EMS firefighters were called upon to save a dog in the river. Oil City News writes it had somehow made it to an island in the middle of the rapids and was stranded there. They were able to use a specialized blow up boat to get to it. The dog was then sent to Metro Animal Services.

The University of Wyoming Fay W. Whitney School of Nursing’s RN to BSN Program has been recognized as one of the best in the Mountain West region by RNCareers.org. The website looked at things like the program’s flexibility to allow students to continue working while taking courses, quick completion time, and affordability.

And, with Valentine’s Day having just passed, a study by Looper found that Wyoming’s favorite rom-com was Bridgette Jones’s Diary.